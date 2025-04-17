Saiju Kurup and Sunny Wayne's Written & Directed by God gets a release date

Saiju Kurup and Sunny Wayne's Written & Directed by God will hit theatres on May 16, the makers announced on Thursday along with unveiling a new poster featuring the lead actors. Directed by debutant Febi George Stonefield, the film is jointly scripted by Jomon John, Linto Devasia, and Roshan Mathew. It stars Aparna Das as the female lead.

In an exclusive conversation with CE, Saiju revealed that Written & Directed by God is a feel-good fantasy centred on the conflict between a human and a God, who appears before him in person. Sunny plays the role of the God, while Saiju portrays the human. The film's cast also includes Abhishek Raveendran, Vaisakh Vijayan, Sreelekshmi Santhosh, Chembil Ashokan, Neena Kurup, Manikandan Pattambi, Jolly Chirayath, Babu Jose, Austin Dan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Balaji Sharma. On the technical front, it has Bablu Aju wielding the camera, Shaan Rahman composing the music, and Abhishek GA handling the cuts. Presented by Saiju, Written & Directed by God is produced by Thomas Jose and Sanoob K Yoousef under the banners of TJ Productions and Nettooraan Films.

Saiju's upcoming slate also includes Malikappuram director Vishnu Sasi Shankar's Sumathi Valavu, Rahul Riji Nair's Flask and the third instalment of the Aadu franchise, written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas.

Sunny was last seen in Thurkish Tharkkam, alongside Lukman Avaran.