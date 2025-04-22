Biju Menon and Joju George to headline Jeethu Joseph's next, Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph has announced his next directorial venture, Valathu Vashathe Kallan, with Biju Menon and Joju George in the lead roles. The announcement was made via social media on Sunday, accompanied by a title poster bearing the caption: "In the shadow of justice, some cases whisper redemption." The film's title also carries the tagline: "Confession of a broken soul." Expected to go on floors soon, it is scripted by Dinu Thomas Eelan, who previously wrote and directed the 2018 film Koodasha.

According to the makers, Valathu Vashathe Kallan is described as “a gripping tale where crime meets conscience.” The cast also includes Lena, Irshad Ali, Aadujeevitham actor KR Gokul, and Shaju Sreedhar. Presented by Shaji Nadesan, the film is jointly produced under the banners of August Cinemas, Bedtime Stories, and Cineholix. On the technical front, it reunites Jeethu with his frequent collaborators—cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, editor Vinayak VS and music director Vishnu Shyam. The trio is also part of Jeethu’s upcoming film Mirage, starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, which is expected to release later this year.

Joju will next appear in Retro, starring Suriya and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, scheduled for release on May 1. The Pani actor is also part of Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, which is slated to hit theatres on June 5.

Biju also has AR Murugadoss-Sivakarthikeyan's Madharasi, marking his return to Tamil cinema after 14 years. The film will arrive in cinemas on September 5. In Malayalam, the Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor has debutant Thamby's Avarachan & Sons and Jis Joy's sequel to Thalavan, alongside Asif Ali, in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated third instalment of the Drishyam franchise, reuniting Jeethu and Mohanlal, is also in the works, with the project officially announced earlier this year.