Fahadh Faasil's Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira gets a release date

Fahadh Faasil's Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK) will hit theatres on September 4 as an Onam release, announced the makers through social media. The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead, alongside Kota Factory actor Revathi Pillai in a pivotal role. It is written and directed by Althaf Salim, who debuted as a filmmaker in 2017 with the Nivin Pauly-starrer Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.

OKCK, which began production in April 2024, wrapped up principal photography after 140 days of shooting in April this year. The first look of the film, presenting its primary cast, was unveiled recently. It also stars Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Lal and Anuraj OB, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Babu Antony, Johny Antony, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Vineeth Vasudevan, and Saafboi in supporting roles. On the technical front, OKCK has cinematographer Jinto George, editor Abhinav Sunder Nayak, production designer Ashwini Kale and music director Justin Varghese. The film is backed by Ashiq Usman under his namesake banner.

Ahead of OKCK, Fahadh will next be seen in his upcoming Tamil film Maareesan, co-starring Vadivelu in the lead. Directed by Sudheesh Sankar, it is slated to hit theatres in July.