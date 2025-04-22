First look of Mathew Thomas and Sreenath Bhasi's Udumbanchola Vision out

The first look poster of Mathew Thomas and Sreenath Bhasi's Udumbanchola Vision was unveiled by the makers on Monday. The film marks the directorial debut of Salaam Bukhari, a former associate of Anwar Rasheed. It is scripted by Alan Rodney, also a newcomer. The poster features a fox-headed figure in a suit on an office chair, pointing authoritatively.

Udumbanchola Vision will also mark the debut of actor Milind Soman in Malayalam. The film's ensemble cast also includes Dileesh Pothan, Siddique, Ashokan, Baburaj, Sudev Nair, Jinu Joseph, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Shankar Induchoodan, Shaheen Siddique, Bhagath Manuel, Haslee, Chaithanya Prakash, Jijina Radhakrishnan, Srinda, Neena Kurup, Wafa Khatheeja, RJ Murugan, Aadhesh Damodaran, Sriya Ramesha, Arjun Ganesh and Gabri, among others. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Vishnu Thandassery, editing by Vivek Harshan and music by Gopi Sundar. Salaam is also producing Udumbanchola Vision along with Ashar Ameer and Riaz K Muhammed under the banners of A&R Media Labs and UB Productions.

Meanwhile, Mathew is awaiting the release of Lovely, a 3D fantasy comedy-drama centred around a talking fly, scheduled to hit theatres on May 2.

Sreenath was last seen in Idi Mazha Kaatu, alongside Chemban Vinod Jose.