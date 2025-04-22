Sandeep Pradeep to lead Kishkindha Kaandam team's new film

The team behind last year’s critically acclaimed blockbuster Kishkindha Kaandam is reuniting for a new film, which was officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi on Monday. In a conversation with us, director Dinjith Ayyathan confirmed that Alappuzha Gymkhana actor Sandeep Pradeep will play the lead role in the upcoming film without disclosing any further details. The yet-to-be-titled film will see Bahul Ramesh returning as writer, following his screenwriting debut with the Asif Ali–Vijayaraghavan starrer.

The technical crew from Kishkindha Kaandam remains largely unchanged for the new film, with Bahul also serving as the cinematographer, Sooraj E S handling the cuts, Mujeeb Majeed composing the music, and Sajeesh Thamarassery overseeing the art direction. It is jointly produced by Happy Sapiens Studios and Aaradyaa Creations.

Released during the Onam festival in September 2024, Kishkindha Kaandam was a slow-burning mystery thriller centred on a former army officer (Vijayaraghavan) who misplaces his licensed firearm, triggering a chain of events that unveils disturbing family secrets. The film received widespread critical acclaim and was among the most successful Malayalam releases of the past year.

Sandeep, who made his screen debut in 2019 with Pathinettam Padi, gained wider recognition for his performance as Basil Joseph’s brother in the 2023 hit Falimy. His most recent release, Khalid Rahman's sports comedy film Alappuzha Gymkhana has been performing well at the box office since its release on April 10.