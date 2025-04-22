Tharun Moorthy Interview: Thudarum will remind people that Mohanlal, the actor, is still here
When Tharun Moorthy quit his engineering professor job to pursue his passion for films, he might not have imagined working with his idol Mohanlal. Two films (Operation Java, Saudi Vellakka) and a National Award later, Tharun is finally living that unseen dream. Thudarum, his maiden collaboration with Mohanlal, is gearing up for release this Friday as one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of the year. The hype is not just because of the Mohanlal factor. It is also because Mohanlal and Shobana are pairing up after a decade. It is also because of the mystery maintained around the film's plot. It is also because people expect a 'fanboy sambhavam' from Tharun. However, the director, well aware of the weight on his shoulders, is constantly trying to keep the expectations in check. For, he knows hype is a double-edged sword and being realistic is the way forward.
In this conversation, Tharun talks about all things Thudarum, Mohanlal, and what one can expect from the film.
Excerpts
With just a couple of days left for release, the expectations continue to scale new heights...
I don't want people to approach the film with preconceived notions. We have tried our best to make a fresh film and I want the audience to experience it like that. Though I've been stressing that Thudarum is not a film like Drishyam, people don't seem to buy it. I've now realised that my denying has only strengthened their suspicions. But as a filmmaker, it's my responsibility to provide clarity on what to expect. Thudarum is a family/social drama and not a mystery or investigative thriller. I'm worried if the audiences expect a mystery thriller, they might not like our pacing or style of narration.
There's also a strong buzz about a promo song shot recently...
Again, I wish to clarify that the promo song doesn't align with the film's genre. We've just retained the primary characters and placed them in a new world. It's just part of a marketing strategy and for the fans to celebrate. After several discussions, we've decided when to release it, but can't make it public now. Our priority is the film's release, for which we are doing balanced promotions, both online and offline.
This story has been in development for a few years now. Could you tell us about how you became a part of it?
The primary story and a few initial drafts were written by KR Sunil, who also took it to Lalettan. This was a few years back and at that time, it needed proper structuring and a director's vision. Though producer Renjith ettan pitched it to a few filmmakers, nothing worked out. After watching Saudi Vellakka, he called me and told me about this project. I met Sunil and we had a lot of discussions about it. Together, we identified what the subject demands and then built a completely new script out of it.
You've so far scripted your films. How was it collaborating with another writer who had already travelled with the idea for a few years?
Usually, I let my ideas marinate for a few months till they compel me to write. With Thudarum, Sunil had already written three or four versions. But both Sunil and Renjith ettan gave me the confidence to start from scratch and adapt it according to new-age sensibilities. I worked on it completely from a director's perspective. Along with Sunil, I kept working on the script for six months. We also had periodic review meetings with the production team and Lalettan, just to ensure we were all on the same page. I wanted to deliver the best version of what they originally envisioned.
Was it Mohanlal's presence or the content that excited you more?
When I was approached, I was excited about it being a Mohanlal project, but I also knew I shouldn't be committing to a Mohanlal film just for the sake of it. There had to be something in it that interested me as a filmmaker. Fortunately, I sensed that in the first meeting when I got the description of the character and his life. I was excited that the film utilised the actor like a common man without any of his superstar aura. Shanmugham, like the characters in my previous films, is a grounded everyday man with all sorts of emotions and struggles. The general audience will be able to relate to his trauma and the situations he finds himself in.
It must have been a surreal feeling to direct your idol. How did you resist the fanboy in you from taking over?
Of course, there's a fanboy inside who's perenially excited. Thudarum also had the scope for Shanmugham to transform into Mohanlal, the superstar. When I initially expressed my concerns about handling this dilemma, Renjith ettan said they signed me because of the world I create in my films. Neither he nor Lalettan wanted me to change that approach. They wanted Mohanlal to be brought into my world. Most often what happens is filmmakers forget their convictions and try to create a new world for him, which can backfire.
There's a constant demand among a section of the fans to bring back the 'pazhaya Lalettan'. Did you work around Shanmugham's characterisation with that in mind?
No, Thudarum is not made like that. Shanmugham is a loving family man, which might remind viewers of Lalettan's previous roles when they see the trailer, but I promise that we haven't forcefully tried to recreate anything. Even when I tried to include some of my favourite Mohanlal mannerisms, he told me "Athoke kazhinjathalle mone.. namukku puthiyathaytu enthelum try cheythalo?" (That's past right, shall we try something new?). I realised that he was also craving to do something fresh. Lately, with all the focus on celebrating the star, we've been forgetting the actor in him. Thudarum is my attempt to remind the audience that he is still here.
What about bringing back the Mohanlal-Shobana pair? Beyond the nostalgia value, what inspired this choice
Shobana Ma'am plays Lalitha, a Tamil character who can speak Malayalam. We chose her primarily because the Tamil flavour was crucial. Also if Mohanlal and Shobana appear as a couple, you don't have to waste time establishing their relationship. It's a filmmaker's selfish thought (laughs).
You've often spoken about your desire to mould actors. How was it working with such veterans?
I believe character briefing is the most important aspect to extract the right performance and I don't mind investing time on it. I've worked with a lot of newcomers who need constant briefing, but you don't have to do that with veterans like Mohanlal, Shobana, or Maniyanpilla Raju. With such vast experience, they need a proper briefing only once and you'll never see them slip out of character.
While Operation Java sheds light on unemployment and cybercrimes, Saudi Vellakka was about hate, humanity, and our sluggish judicial system. Does Thudarum also address socially relevant themes?
Both my previous films raised questions that I wanted to ask society. I don't intend to deliver morals, but underline some existing issues and invite discussions. I'm aware that films can't alter the status quo, but as a socially committed person, I can't help but question. Operation Java was born out of my concerns over how temporary employees are treated and whether our system is equipped enough to deal with today's advanced cyber crimes. Saudi Velakka was made when I started losing trust in humanity. I wanted to explore humanity's value within the confines of law. Thudarum also highlights similar issues concerning a common man's rights. But it's not a film made particularly for that. It's an entertainer with some pertinent topics also part of it. My priority has always been to make entertainers and not convey messages. The latter part happens organically because of the film's politics and the points raised.