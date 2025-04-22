Tharun Moorthy Interview: Thudarum will remind people that Mohanlal, the actor, is still here

When Tharun Moorthy quit his engineering professor job to pursue his passion for films, he might not have imagined working with his idol Mohanlal. Two films (Operation Java, Saudi Vellakka) and a National Award later, Tharun is finally living that unseen dream. Thudarum, his maiden collaboration with Mohanlal, is gearing up for release this Friday as one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of the year. The hype is not just because of the Mohanlal factor. It is also because Mohanlal and Shobana are pairing up after a decade. It is also because of the mystery maintained around the film's plot. It is also because people expect a 'fanboy sambhavam' from Tharun. However, the director, well aware of the weight on his shoulders, is constantly trying to keep the expectations in check. For, he knows hype is a double-edged sword and being realistic is the way forward.

In this conversation, Tharun talks about all things Thudarum, Mohanlal, and what one can expect from the film.

Excerpts