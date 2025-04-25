Malavika Mohanan slams male co-stars for misogynistic behavior

Actor Malavika Mohanan has spoken out again about the unfair treatment of women in the film industry. In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, she said that many male actors are pretending to be feminists in public, but their real behaviour tells a different story.

Malavika said that even though people talk about change, the gender gap in the film industry is still very real. “I don’t think this disparity has ever ended in the film industry,” she said. “Men have gotten smart. I’ve seen many male actors, especially in the last five to six years, who know how to act woke.”

She explained that these actors know the right things to say in public to seem like they support women. They talk about treating women equally and being progressive. But behind the scenes, she has seen these same people behave in a completely opposite way. “They become the most misogynistic person ever,” she said. “It’s hypocrisy.”