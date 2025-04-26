JioHotstar secures streaming rights for Mohanlal's 'Thudarum'

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan has already achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Meanwhile, his latest release, Thudarum, has received largely positive reviews and is on track to become his second film this year to surpass Rs 50 crore at the box office. Among the biggest beneficiaries of this success is JioHotstar.

According to a report by OTTplay, The streaming platform had already secured the OTT rights for Empuraan, the second instalment in the Lucifer franchise, for a record-breaking price. It has now also acquired the rights for Thudarum. However, it appears that the deal for Thudarum was struck at a much lower price.

The film’s producer, M Renjith, reportedly started talks with JioHotstar last year and agreed to sell the rights to the platform during the Disney-Reliance merger. At that time, the value of Mohanlal’s movies had dropped, as his last hit was Neru in December 2023. Both Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz didn’t do well in theatres or on OTT.