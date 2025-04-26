MA Nishad announces his new film, Lurk

Director-producer MA Nishad, who has made films like Pakal, Vairam, and No. 66 Madhura Bus, announced the commencement of his latest film. Titled Lurk, the film, according to Nishad, focuses on the pressing issue of man-animal conflict. In his social media post, he described it as an issue that’s both "contemporary and critical to our society."

Nishad also explained that Lurk's idea was born out of the same sense of purpose that guided him while making his maiden directorial Pakal, a film on farmer suicides. Though he did not share details regarding the cast, he hinted that prominent actors from Malayalam and some newcomers would be part of it. He ended the post by underlining that his production house Kerala Talkies is committed to narrating stories that are socially relevant, and with Lurk, they will be renewing that commitment.

Nishad made two films last year: Iyer In Arabia, a comedy headlined by Dhyan Sreenivasan, and the investigative thriller Oru Anweshanathinte Thudakkam.