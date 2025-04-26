Vijay Babu's Mother Mary gets a release date

Mother Mary, headlined by Vijay Babu and Kumbalangi Nights-fame Lali PM, is set to hit screens on May 2. The film, written and directed by AR Vadikkal, explores the emotional bond between an ageing mother and her son. While Vijay Babu plays the son, Lali PM essays the mother's role. The latter is the mother of actor Anarkali Marikar.

According to the makers, Mother Mary revolves around James who looks after his mother, suffering from memory loss and age-related ailments. James returns to his native after quitting his high-profile job in the US. However, over time, he finds himself becoming his mother’s adversary. The crux of the film explores how this emotional turmoil is ultimately resolved.

Mother Mary also stars Nirmal Palazhi, Sohan Seenulal, Dayana Hameed, and Akhila Nath, among others. The film, produced by Mushroom Visual Media, has cinematography by Suresh Red-One and music by Santhosh Kumar.