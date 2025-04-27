Prayaga Martin to take legal action against media over false allegations

Actress Prayaga Martin has announced her intention to take legal action against the media outlets spreading false and unfounded allegations about her. Expressing her pain over the ongoing baseless claims, she stated that such fabrications could damage the credibility of the media, and she would take strong action against those responsible for spreading false propaganda. In her statement, Prayaga also urged her loved ones not to believe the misleading reports, and asked her supporters to continue standing by her.
Prayaga Martin's name has often been mentioned alongside actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi in the media, particularly after hybrid cannabis was seized in Alappuzha. News 18 reported that Prayaga had a close relationship with Taslima, a woman arrested with the drugs. The actress has been previously linked to drug-related cases in the media as well.
In a post shared on social media, Prayaga responded to the allegations, saying that some media outlets had used her name falsely. She made it clear that she would no longer tolerate the spread of such damaging information.
“It is extremely distressing and painful to witness the spread of false information. The apparent erosion of public decency and basic decency is equally concerning when false and harmful accounts, which are factually baseless and utterly defamatory, are allowed to circulate irresponsibly,” Prayaga wrote. “Such incidents seriously affect the credibility of the media and weaken public trust in them. The uncontrolled spread of false information, without warning or accountability, can no longer be tolerated or ignored by me.”
She also highlighted her professional conduct: “Throughout my professional life, I have worked with dignity, responsibility and honesty.”
Prayaga further appealed to society to approach such matters with more wisdom, responsibility, and compassion. She expressed her gratitude to her supporters, saying, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to my beloved public, well-wishers, friends, and family for their continued love, trust, and support.”
According to a report by Filmibeat, The hybrid cannabis, worth Rs 2 crore, was seized from a woman named Taslima in Alappuzha. Further investigation revealed connections between the seized drugs and actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi. Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 winner Jinto has also been issued a notice to appear for questioning by the excise department.
The actress's post has sparked mixed reactions. Many have advised her to pursue legal action, while others questioned why she only responded now, suggesting she should have addressed the issue when the news first broke. Some even criticised her for only speaking out when the controversy had died down.