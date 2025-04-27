Prayaga Martin to take legal action against media over false allegations

Actress Prayaga Martin has announced her intention to take legal action against the media outlets spreading false and unfounded allegations about her. Expressing her pain over the ongoing baseless claims, she stated that such fabrications could damage the credibility of the media, and she would take strong action against those responsible for spreading false propaganda. In her statement, Prayaga also urged her loved ones not to believe the misleading reports, and asked her supporters to continue standing by her.

Prayaga Martin's name has often been mentioned alongside actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi in the media, particularly after hybrid cannabis was seized in Alappuzha. News 18 reported that Prayaga had a close relationship with Taslima, a woman arrested with the drugs. The actress has been previously linked to drug-related cases in the media as well.

In a post shared on social media, Prayaga responded to the allegations, saying that some media outlets had used her name falsely. She made it clear that she would no longer tolerate the spread of such damaging information.