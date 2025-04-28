Samuthirakani's character look from Dulquer Salmaan led Kaantha unveiled

After Dulquer Salmaan's phenomenal success in Lucky Bhaskar, all eyes are set on his next film, Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.

Makers of the period film have dropped the character poster of Samuthirakani. He is set to play 'Ayya' in the film. Similar to the look poster of Dulquer, this one too is in black and white.

The film is produced by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese under the Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films banners.

The film is billed as a period drama set in 1950s Chennai (then Madras). Apart from Samuthirakani, Kaantha also stars Rana Daggubati and Bhagyashri Borse in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, who earlier made the indie feature Nila (2016) and the widely acclaimed Netflix documentary series The Hunt for Veerappan (2023).

Kaantha marks the foray of Dulquer’s home banner, Wayfarer Films, beyond Malayalam cinema. It is being produced in collaboration with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, an arm of Suresh Productions. The film's technical team includes Spanish cinematographer Dani Sanchez Lopez (Mahanati), editor Lewellyn Anthony Gonsalves, and music composer Jhanu Chanthar, who previously collaborated on Selvamani's earlier projects.

In addition to Tamil, Kaantha will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.