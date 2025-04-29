Jakes Bejoy decodes 'Thudarum' soundscape

Audiences and critics can’t stop talking about the soundscape of Thudarum, Mohanlal’s latest blockbuster now playing to packed cinemas across Kerala.
With powerful performances from Mohanlal, Prakash Varma, and Binu Pappu, a gripping screenplay, and stirring music, Thudarum is more than just a film – it’s an experience. The music, composed by the talented Jakes Bejoy, adds emotional depth and power to every scene.
Jakes, who also scored Identity and Officer On Duty this year, recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into the sound design of Thudarum.
In a post featuring a collage of the lead actors alongside an elephant, a king cobra and a wolf, he revealed hidden musical symbols in the characters. “Listen closely for metaphorical cues in the sound,” he wrote. “The kombu and chenda represent Mohanlal’s character, nagapattu and dissonant violin motifs echo through George’s role, and a wolf’s howl reflects Benny, played by Binu Pappu.”
He also described the haunting folk track Pemari and other vocals as “the cry of the mother forest herself” – tying beautifully into the film’s raw and earthy themes.
Jakes and director Tharun Moorthy had earlier worked together on Operation Java, and their bond clearly remains strong. Tharun replied to Jakes’ post, calling him “the companion”.
Excitement continues to build as the much-awaited promo song Kondattam, sung by MG Sreekumar, is set to release soon. The singer has promised it will stir the same thrill as Velmuruga Haro Hara from Naran.
Thudarum has already broken box office records and is on track to become Mohanlal’s second Rs 100 crore hit this year, following Empuraan. The film, co-written by KR Sunil and Tharun, follows a former stuntman turned taxi driver whose quiet life is thrown into chaos after his beloved taxi is taken away unfairly.