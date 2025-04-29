Jakes Bejoy decodes 'Thudarum' soundscape

Audiences and critics can’t stop talking about the soundscape of Thudarum, Mohanlal’s latest blockbuster now playing to packed cinemas across Kerala.

With powerful performances from Mohanlal, Prakash Varma, and Binu Pappu, a gripping screenplay, and stirring music, Thudarum is more than just a film – it’s an experience. The music, composed by the talented Jakes Bejoy, adds emotional depth and power to every scene.

Jakes, who also scored Identity and Officer On Duty this year, recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into the sound design of Thudarum.

In a post featuring a collage of the lead actors alongside an elephant, a king cobra and a wolf, he revealed hidden musical symbols in the characters. “Listen closely for metaphorical cues in the sound,” he wrote. “The kombu and chenda represent Mohanlal’s character, nagapattu and dissonant violin motifs echo through George’s role, and a wolf’s howl reflects Benny, played by Binu Pappu.”