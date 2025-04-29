Painful frames linger on, as master auteur Shaji N Karun bids adieu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An array of frames that capture the poignancy of pain, be it the pathos of an unending wait, eternal search for the unknown, heartfelt silence, a deep sense of solitude or an intense interior yearning.

Master auteur Shaji N Karun, who chose to tread his own path in Indian cinema, often defying norms of not just popular but parallel cinema too, is no more.

The 73-year-old, who was battling cancer breathed his last at his Vazhuthacaud residence in the state capital on Monday.

A cinematographer-turned-filmmaker who brought global acclaim to Malayalam cinema with a brilliant kaleidoscope of films spanning over a five-decade-long career, bid adieu hardly two weeks after receiving the JC Daniel award.

Shaji has the rare achievement of three back-to-back films making it to Cannes - Piravi, Swaham and Vanaprastham.

Pain was ever the leitmotif - the pain of the unspoken, solitude and yearning that lingers on. He chose to portray them through a brilliant interplay of silence and the cinematic medium. "Politics has its base in pain. See, my movies document pain and its mytiad portrayals. That's how political my movies are," he once said.