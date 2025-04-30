It's a wrap for Pranav Mohanlal-Rahul Sadasivan film

Pranav Mohanlal's upcoming horror film with director Rahul Sadasivan has officially completed shooting. Tentatively titled NSS2, its production commenced on March 24 and it marks the director’s third consecutive venture in the genre following Bhoothakaalam (2022) and Bramayugam (2024).

NSS2 is also backed by Bramayugam producers Ramachandra Chakravarthy and S Sashikanth under the banners of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. Cinematographer Shehnad Jalal and editor Shafique Mohamed Ali, who were part of Rahul's previous horror films, have been retained. Ponman director Jothish Shankar will be handling the art direction, while Marco-fame Kalai Kingson has been roped in to choreograph the stunts. Other key crew members include sound designer Jayadevan Chakkadath, sound mixer Rajakrishnan MR, makeup artist Ronex Xavier, and costume designer Melwy J. Details regarding the plot and supporting cast remain under wraps.

Pranav was last seen playing a cameo as his father Mohanlal's younger version in L2: Empuraan, the second instalment of the Lucifer trilogy.