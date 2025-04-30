Mathew Thomas-starrer Lovely postpones release date

Lovely, the upcoming 3D fantasy comedy-drama starring Mathew Thomas, is now set to hit theatres on May 9. The film was originally slated for release on April 4, before being postponed to May 2 and subsequently to its new date. Written and directed by Dileesh Karunakaran (formerly known as Dileesh Nair), it marks his return to direction after his debut feature Tamaar Padaar. Dileesh is also known for co-writing popular films such as Salt N’ Pepper, Da Thadiya, Idukki Gold, and Mayaanadhi.

Centred around a talking housefly, Lovely also stars Manoj K Jayan, KPAC Leela, Appan-fame Radhika, Ashwathy Manoharan, Prashanth Murali, and Ganga Meera. Its music is composed by Vishnu Vijay, with editing by Kiran Das. Notably, director Aashiq Abu made his debut as a cinematographer in this film, before the release of his 2024 directorial Rifle Club.

Mathew was last seen in the Tamil film Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, the third directorial venture of actor Dhanush.