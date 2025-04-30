Pranav Mohanlal wraps up filming for Rahul Sadasivan’s new horror film

Malayalam film fans have been excited ever since it was announced that Pranav Mohanlal would team up with Bramayugam director Rahul Sadasivan. Now, there's good news the filming of their much-awaited movie, tentatively titled NSS2, has been completed.
The movie was shot over 40 days, starting at the end of March in Kochi. It’s not yet known if any other locations were used during filming.
Backed by Night Shift Studios and Y Not Studio the same banners that produced Bramayugam the film is expected to hit theatres later this year. With the success of Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam, both known for their horror themes, many believe this new project will also explore the horror genre, though the exact type has not been revealed.
This is Pranav Mohanlal’s first collaboration with Rahul Sadasivan, and fans are keen to see how the director presents the young actor. Pranav, who recently made a cameo in Empuraan and played a lead role in Varshangalkku Shesham (2024), is best known for action and feel-good films like Hridayam and Aadhi. This new role is expected to show a different side of his acting.
Rahul Sadasivan’s last film, Bramayugam, starred Mammootty in a haunting black-and-white folk horror tale that was widely praised. Given his track record, expectations are high for his latest work with Pranav.