Pranav Mohanlal wraps up filming for Rahul Sadasivan’s new horror film

Malayalam film fans have been excited ever since it was announced that Pranav Mohanlal would team up with Bramayugam director Rahul Sadasivan. Now, there's good news the filming of their much-awaited movie, tentatively titled NSS2, has been completed.

The movie was shot over 40 days, starting at the end of March in Kochi. It’s not yet known if any other locations were used during filming.

Backed by Night Shift Studios and Y Not Studio the same banners that produced Bramayugam the film is expected to hit theatres later this year. With the success of Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam, both known for their horror themes, many believe this new project will also explore the horror genre, though the exact type has not been revealed.