Shine Tom Chacko’s next film titled Adinaasham Vellappokkam

Shine Tom Chacko is teaming up with director AJ Varghese (formerly known as John Varghese) for a new film titled Adinaasham Vellappokkam. Its title poster was unveiled in Thrissur at a launch event graced by veteran actor Shobana. It's the director's third outing after Adi Kapyare Kootamani (2015) and Uriyadi (2020).

A comedy entertainer, Adinaasham Vellappokkam also stars Baiju Santhosh, Manju Pillai, John Vijay, Ashokan, Johny Antony, Prem Kumar, Sreekanth Vettiyar, Vineeth Mohan, Sanjay Thomas, Sajith Thomas, Arun Prince, Lizabeth Tomy and Raj Kiran Thomas.

Adinaasham Vellappokkam’s technical crew includes cinematographer Sooraj S Anand and editor Lijo Paul. The film's music is composed by Suresh Peters, Electronic Kili, and Ramakrishnan Hareesh. It is produced by Manoj Kumar K P under the banner of Surya Bharathy Creations, with R Jayachandran, S B Madhu, and Thara Athiyadathu serving as executive producers.

Shine will next be seen in GM Manu's The Protector, slated to hit theatres on May 16.