Vishnu Unnikrishnan to reunite with Nadirsha for new film

Actor-screenwriter Vishnu Unnikrishnan is set to reunite with director Nadirsha for a forthcoming film. The collaboration was confirmed after the makers posted a casting call on Sunday via social media, seeking a fresh face for the female lead opposite Vishnu. Applicants are required to be between 18 and 22 years of age.

Vishnu and Nadirsha have a successful history of collaboration. Vishnu co-wrote Nadirsha’s directorial debut Amar Akbar Antony (2015) and later took the lead role in the latter's sophomore directorial Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan (2016), both of which were well-received at the box office.

While full details about the new project remain under wraps, the social media announcement tagged veteran actors Harisree Ashokan and Jaffer Idukki, alongside cinematographer Sajith Purushan and editor John Kutty, suggesting their likely involvement. Further updates regarding the production and full cast are expected to be announced in due course.

Vishnu’s most recent acting role was in Thaanara (2024), while Nadirsha’s last directorial venture was Once Upon a Time in Kochi (2024).