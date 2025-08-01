Rahul Riji Nair Interview: I never box a film as commercial or offbeat

The decision to cast Saiju Kurup and Suresh Krishna, both actors with strong screen presence but very different energies, was also shaped by the tonal contrast Rahul was aiming for in Flask. He had worked with both of them just before this project, on the SonyLIV web series Jai Mahendran, which helped build a sense of trust and creative ease. “I had faith that I would be able to direct and guide actors I was already comfortable with, especially because there is a certain freedom that comes with that kind of working relationship,” he says. “I can give instructions more freely, and we can also exchange ideas easily. Suresh ettan had never played a role like this before, and I believe he has delivered a milestone performance. Saiju chettan, of course, has played such fun characters earlier, but I felt that this particular combination of the two would bring something fresh.”