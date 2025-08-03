Meesha Movie Review: A promising premise undone by cluttered execution

Meesha follows a non-linear structure, cutting between the past and present of Midhun (Kathir) and Anandhu (Hakim Shahjahan), two thick friends coming from contrasting social backgrounds. They are involved in local politics, serving their leader, Reghu (Jeo Baby). While Anandhu is the brain, Midhun is the muscle. All of this is not 'shown', but 'said' by other characters. There are at least a couple of action blocks to register Midhun's physical might, but we never get to see why Anandhu is dubbed a 'mastermind'. In fact, he is the last among the two to realise that they are being manipulated as mere pawns in a larger political game.