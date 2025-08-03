Sumathi Valavu Movie Review: Outdated tropes haunt this unremarkable horror comedy

The main story unfolds in the mid-90s, when one of Malayalam's greatest horror classics Manichithrathazhu was still fresh in memory. Appu, runs a video cassette shop and is seen as the village coward. Long ago, it was rumoured that he helped a girl named Malu elope through Sumathi Valavu at night. The gossip ruined his reputation. Though Appu has always denied it, no one believes him. Since then, the curve remains feared, even by forest officials. As the village stays haunted by Sumathi’s legacy, the film starts piling on subplots. There is a romance between Appu and Bhama, a teacher who first wants nothing to do with him. There is Mahesh, Malu’s brother and a no-nonsense army man, who returns home to find out what happened to his sister Malu. There is also Bhadran, a local wolf in sheep’s clothing who makes life difficult for everyone, especially women. You get romantic tension, a missing person angle, corrupt police, ghostly sightings, workplace harassment, school life quirks, and more. The horror slowly becomes just one strand in a noisy web of family drama and small-town conflict. Which is disappointing, because the film does have few effective spooky moments. One sequence stands out: a woman in labour is stranded near the curve at night, and the hallucinations that follow are tense and well-staged. The sound design shines here, and the visuals are timed with care. But the scene goes too far with a graphic image that feels gratuitous and forced.