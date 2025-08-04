Kathir Interview: I don't want audience to be prejudiced against my films

They say you can only do a thing for the first time once, and Kathir had his acting debut with Madha Yaanai Koottam in 2013. 12 years later, he is back to doing the same thing for the first time, again. Meesha, his maiden Malayalam film, hit screens on August 1, and the actor is a bundle of nerves. This might sound strange as we are talking about someone who has proved his acting credentials, courtesy of his performances in Pariyerum Perumal, Vikram Vedha, and Suzhal. Still, Kathir believes every film is a new chapter and every role a new opportunity to redefine himself. Excited and nervous about his Malayalam entry, Kathir calls it a chance to reinvent and experience the magic of a 'first time' all over again.

Excerpts: