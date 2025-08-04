Kathir Interview: I don't want audience to be prejudiced against my films
They say you can only do a thing for the first time once, and Kathir had his acting debut with Madha Yaanai Koottam in 2013. 12 years later, he is back to doing the same thing for the first time, again. Meesha, his maiden Malayalam film, hit screens on August 1, and the actor is a bundle of nerves. This might sound strange as we are talking about someone who has proved his acting credentials, courtesy of his performances in Pariyerum Perumal, Vikram Vedha, and Suzhal. Still, Kathir believes every film is a new chapter and every role a new opportunity to redefine himself. Excited and nervous about his Malayalam entry, Kathir calls it a chance to reinvent and experience the magic of a 'first time' all over again.
Excerpts:
What were your first thoughts when Meesha was offered? What prompted you to pick it as your Malayalam debut?
I had been offered at least 5-6 offers from Malayalam before, but the roles were either inconsequential or stereotypical, like a typical Tamil villain in a Malayalam film. I was also not confident of doing a film in another industry without knowing the language. With Meesha, I liked the idea instantly, but for some reason, there were no updates for almost a year. When director Emcy (Joseph) approached me again, I requested another narration, after which I was even more convinced about my role and scope for performance. Though I was still not sure of the film's reception, I felt my performance would be noticed by the Malayali audience and filmmakers.
But you have already proven your mettle as a performer...
Yes, but Meesha posed a different challenge. It's not always that you get to explore different shades of a character in the same film. I have not done it before. The story and its emotional heft also pulled me in. I was trying to see how subtly and naturally I could convey these strong emotions. I always strive for something new. I'm currently doing a Tamil film titled Lingam, a gangster's biopic, which is another fresh attempt for me.
About approaching you for Meesha, director Emcy said you're one of the few actors from Tamil who perform subtly, something which is a norm in Malayalam cinema. Do you think that's your biggest strength?
I don't come from a film background. In fact, I had watched only 12-13 films before entering the industry, so every new film was a learning experience. If someone expected me to be subtle or restrained in my first or second film, it would have been futile. Thankfully, as I evolved as a performer, good scripts started coming my way. Regarding subtlety, I try hard to ensure my performances are grounded. Even with characters that expect me to be loud, I try to be natural, like what Fahadh (Faasil) sir does. I admire how he brings variety in his performances so that the viewer doesn't predict the character's nature. I'm also trying that as I don't want the audience to be prejudiced in approaching my films.
You said you were not confident enough to do films beyond Tamil because of the language barrier. How did you manage?
Firstly, I didn't memorise my lines. I can't emote without knowing the meaning, and taking a prompt also doesn't work. I had a language coach. I would then learn the right meaning and the feel with which I should deliver the lines. I even tried dubbing on my own for around eight hours, but couldn't properly pronounce all the zhas, njas, and ngas. Still, Meesha's experience has instilled a belief that I can now do films in any language after learning it.
Is that what motivated you to take up Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game, that too even before Meesha's release?
Well, I'm Game can be called a pan-India film with a mix of Tamil and Malayalam in it. It has been an amazing experience so far. I've lots to say about it, but I've been given strict instructions not to (laughs). One thing I can say for sure is that shooting in Kerala has been like a vacation. Even with Meesha, I got to shoot in amazing places like Fort Kochi, Vagamon, and Munnar. Coming from Chennai's heat, it felt like heaven. Though the shoot timings here are longer, it was very adventurous. With all the rain and offroading, it felt more like a jungle trek than shooting.
Unlike most young actors in Tamil cinema, you seem to be consciously staying away from 'masala' cinema or larger-than-life mass entertainers...
No, it's mostly because I wouldn't have felt confident about the script or the director, or I might have felt like it's too familiar. Like I said, I always seek something new, either in the storyline or its treatment. I'm now trying to do fun roles and rom-coms, but not in the usual space. I don't know how they would fare, but I want to try.
Do you think you have also been typecast in a certain type of cinema, particularly post Pariyerum Perumal?
Yes, it's true. Many such offers continue to come my way, but I'm deliberately avoiding them. After Pariyerum Perumal, I haven't done a caste-related film or something with similar politics. Even in Meesha, though there are similar layers, it's primarily about friendship. That said, stereotyping is a reality, and even filmmakers face it. But once you manage to shatter it, people will lap up your new attempts.
Going forward, what kind of films would you like to do in Malayalam?
No idea. I first want to see how the industry and the people accept me. I would still love to explore a lot more than what I do in Tamil, because the Malayali audience is always welcoming of new attempts. I don't think they judge a new release based on how the artist's previous film performed. That's very encouraging.