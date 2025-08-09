Sahasam Movie Review: This comedy of errors fails to lift the mood

Despite these many characters, none of them have the privilege of a proper arc or depth. Babu Antony is perhaps the only reassuring presence amidst all the chaos. Lately, filmmakers have been increasingly avoiding spoonfeeding to respect the audience's intelligence and ensure they also participate in storytelling. However, when even crucial information is not provided, it only keeps us distant. Here, we don't know much about the past of Babu Antony's character, which is perfectly fine, but it's still important to know why he is so desperate for the money so that we root for him. Without that basic understanding, we hardly care if he wins in his endeavour to find the password to the cryptocurrency. It's also odd to see Jeeva and his friends going to the extent of risking their lives for him, because they, like us, hardly know him. Sahasam might be a film that's not supposed to be examined so closely, but such basic concerns are always bothersome.