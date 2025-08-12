Prakash Varma Interview: It is rare for an advertisement to start a conversation

The finished film frames its idea through an intimate, playful narrative. Mohanlal arrives on set for a jewellery shoot and greets a woman model wearing the necklace to be showcased. She later steps into the makeup room, with the necklace glinting like frost under the lights. Removing it briefly, she places it on the table. Mohanlal’s gaze lingers on it, but he says nothing, quietly retreating to his vanity van. Minutes later, the crew realise the necklace is missing. Inside the van, the tone shifts entirely. Mohanlal stands before a mirror, the necklace now draped across his chest, paired with a matching bracelet and ring. His fingers trace the curve of the piece, his posture softening into quiet grace. Almost instinctively, he raises his hands into a classical mudra, his reflection completing the gesture. For a brief moment, time seems suspended. Outside, the crew searches frantically; inside, Mohanlal is absorbed in a private communion with the jewellery. “I started to explain the concept to him on a call and, even before I could finish, he was completing all my sentences,” Prakash says, the conversation still vivid in his mind, charged with the elation of instant creative connection. “His energy and childlike enthusiasm on hearing the idea were so refreshing and heartening. That gave me wings, and I knew we could pull this off as I had imagined, since he was excited too.”