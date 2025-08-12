Malayalam

It's a wrap for Biju Menon-Joju George-Jeethu Joseph's Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Biju Menon-Joju George-Jeethu Joseph's Valathu Vashathe Kallan also stars Lena, Niranjana Anoop, Irshad Ali, Manoj K U, KR Gokul, Leona Lishoy, and Shyamaprasad
It's a wrap for Biju Menon-Joju George-Jeethu Joseph's Valathu Vashathe Kallan
From L to R: Biju Menon, Joju George, Jeethu Joseph
CE Features
Updated on
2 min read

Filming of Jeethu Joseph’s Valathu Vashathe Kallan, starring Biju Menon and Joju George in the lead, has been completed, the makers announced. The film is scripted by Dinu Thomas Eelan, who previously wrote and directed Koodasha (2018).

Valathu Vashathe Kallan is billed as “a gripping tale where crime meets conscience”, with the tagline "Confession of a broken soul". The film also stars Lena, Niranjana Anoop, Irshad Ali, Manoj K U, Aadujeevitham-fame KR Gokul, Leona Lishoy, Shaju Sreedhar and filmmaker Shyamaprasad, among others. Presented by Shaji Nadesan, it is produced under the banners of August Cinemas, Bedtime Stories, and Cineholix.

On the technical front, Valathu Vashathe Kallan reunites Jeethu with his regular collaborators, cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, editor Vinayak VS, and music director Vishnu Shyam. This trio is also working on Jeethu’s upcoming film Mirage, featuring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, which is expected to be released later this year.

Asif Ali-Aparna Balamurali film Mirage gets second look

Biju's upcoming slate also includes debutant Thamby's Avarachan & Sons and Jis Joy's sequel to Thalavan. The Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor is also part of Sivakarthikeyan's Madharasi, which marks his return to Tamil cinema after 14 years. The film, written and directed by AR Murugadoss, is scheduled to hit theatres on September 5.

AR Murugadoss promises Ghajini-like script and Thuppakki-esque action in Sivakarthikeyan starrer Madharasi

Joju’s next film Aasha, co-starring Urvashi, has commenced filming. He has also announced plans to develop Pani into a trilogy, with production on the second instalment, titled Deluxe, expected to begin in December.

Urvashi and Joju George’s Aasha goes on floors

Jeethu is also working on the much-anticipated third instalment of his blockbuster Drishyam franchise, headlined by Mohanlal, which is currently scheduled for launch in September or October.

Drishyam 3: Plans to launch Hindi version first before Malayalam were abandoned after legal warning, reveals Jeethu Joseph
Jeethu Joseph
Joju George
Biju Menon
Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com