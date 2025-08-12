It's a wrap for Biju Menon-Joju George-Jeethu Joseph's Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Filming of Jeethu Joseph’s Valathu Vashathe Kallan, starring Biju Menon and Joju George in the lead, has been completed, the makers announced. The film is scripted by Dinu Thomas Eelan, who previously wrote and directed Koodasha (2018).
Valathu Vashathe Kallan is billed as “a gripping tale where crime meets conscience”, with the tagline "Confession of a broken soul". The film also stars Lena, Niranjana Anoop, Irshad Ali, Manoj K U, Aadujeevitham-fame KR Gokul, Leona Lishoy, Shaju Sreedhar and filmmaker Shyamaprasad, among others. Presented by Shaji Nadesan, it is produced under the banners of August Cinemas, Bedtime Stories, and Cineholix.
On the technical front, Valathu Vashathe Kallan reunites Jeethu with his regular collaborators, cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, editor Vinayak VS, and music director Vishnu Shyam. This trio is also working on Jeethu’s upcoming film Mirage, featuring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, which is expected to be released later this year.
Biju's upcoming slate also includes debutant Thamby's Avarachan & Sons and Jis Joy's sequel to Thalavan. The Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor is also part of Sivakarthikeyan's Madharasi, which marks his return to Tamil cinema after 14 years. The film, written and directed by AR Murugadoss, is scheduled to hit theatres on September 5.
Joju’s next film Aasha, co-starring Urvashi, has commenced filming. He has also announced plans to develop Pani into a trilogy, with production on the second instalment, titled Deluxe, expected to begin in December.