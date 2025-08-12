Jyoti Nooran to make Malayalam debut with Kalyani Priyadarshan-Naslen's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Jyoti, along with her sister Sultana Nooran, rose to prominence with the chart-topping track 'Patakha Guddi' from Imtiaz Ali’s Highway (2014), composed by A R Rahman. The song, which earned multiple awards, remains one of her most recognised works. Jyoti's discography includes 'Ghani Bawri' from Tanu Weds Manu: Returns, the title track of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, 'Idiot Banna' from Dangal, and 'Hallaa' from Manmarziyaan, among others. She has also sung in Tamil and Telugu.