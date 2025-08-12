Jyoti Nooran to make Malayalam debut with Kalyani Priyadarshan-Naslen's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Singer Jyoti Nooran of the celebrated Sufi duo Nooran Sisters is set to make her debut in Malayalam cinema with the first single from Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead.
The announcement was made by the film's composer Jakes Bejoy through his social media handles on Monday, accompanied by a photograph featuring himself, Jyoti and the director. “Welcoming Jyoti Nooran of Nooran Sisters to Malayalam cinema,” the post read.
Jyoti, along with her sister Sultana Nooran, rose to prominence with the chart-topping track 'Patakha Guddi' from Imtiaz Ali’s Highway (2014), composed by A R Rahman. The song, which earned multiple awards, remains one of her most recognised works. Jyoti's discography includes 'Ghani Bawri' from Tanu Weds Manu: Returns, the title track of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, 'Idiot Banna' from Dangal, and 'Hallaa' from Manmarziyaan, among others. She has also sung in Tamil and Telugu.
The Nooran Sisters first gained attention through the song 'Tung Tung' on MTV India’s show MTV Sound Trippin in 2012. They have collaborated internationally as well, notably on 'For Aisha' with American band MEMBA and singer EVAN GIIA, featured in The Sky Is Pink and the Disney+ series Ms Marvel.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, written and directed by Tharangam-fame Dominic Arun, is scheduled for an Onam release. Billed as a fantasy entertainer on a scale that appears ambitious for Malayalam cinema, the film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. It will also have dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. A teaser released earlier showcased futuristic, mystical and dystopian settings, introducing Kalyani’s titular character Chandra as a potential superhero.
Actor Santhy Balachandran has contributed to the additional screenplay and dramaturgy of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The film also stars Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Vijayaraghavan, Raghunath Paleri, Sarath Saba, Nithya Shri, Nishanth Sagar and Tamil actor-choreographer Sandy in his first appearance in Malayalam. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Nimish Ravi, editor Chaman Chakko, composer Jakes Bejoy, and National Award-winning production designer Banglan. Action sequences are choreographed by Yannick Ben, known for his work in The Family Man, Jawan, Maaveeran and Citadel: Honey Bunny. He made his Malayalam debut earlier this year with Tovino Thomas' Identity.