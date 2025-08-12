Urvashi and Joju George’s Aasha goes on floors

Shooting of Urvashi and Joju George’s Aasha has officially begun, makers announced through social media, alongside a photo featuring the film’s cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan looking through the viewfinder of a camera. The film was officially launched last month following a pooja ceremony in Kochi.
Aasha marks the directorial debut of Safar Sanal, who also penned the story. The screenplay and dialogues are jointly written by Joju, Ramesh Girija and Safar. Notably, Safar and Ramesh previously co-wrote the screenplay for Joju’s 2022 film Peace. Ramesh also acted in Joju’s directorial debut Pani.
Produced by Vinayaka Ajith, Aasha is planned for a multilingual release. The upcoming film’s cast also includes Vijayaraghavan and Ramesh Girija. It has Midhun Mukundan composing the music, with Shan Mohammed on the editing table.
Joju also has Valathu Vashathe Kallan, a thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph and co-starring Biju Menon, in his line-up. He has also announced plans to expand Pani into a trilogy, with production on the second instalment titled Deluxe expected to start in December.
Urvashi, who most recently won her second National Award for Best Supporting Actor through Ullozhukku, will also appear alongside her daughter Teja Lakshmi in the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual Paablo Paarty, marking their first collaboration on screen.