Malayalam film Victoria to compete at Seoul International Women’s Film Festival (SIWFF)

Malayalam film Victoria, directed by Sivaranjini J, has been selected for the Discovery Competition at the 27th Seoul International Women’s Film Festival (SIWFF), to be held from August 21 to 27. The Discovery section is a competitive category for first or second feature-length works by directors. The other titles competing in the section include Fury by Gemma Blasco, Fwends by Sophie Somerville, Little Trouble Girls by Urška Djukić, An Oscillating Shadow by Celeste Rojas Mugica, Rainy Blue by Yanagi Asuna, Toxic by Saulė Bliuvaitė and Where In The Hell by Laramie Dennis.