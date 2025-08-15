Thalavara director Akhil Anilkumar Interview: It is thrilling to bring to screen what others have not

The first spark came unexpectedly during a train journey. Akhil recalls sitting across from a 7th-grade boy and his mother. “I noticed vitiligo on the boy’s leg. It struck me that there are so many people around us like this, yet we often do not pay attention. I asked him what it was, and he said it was vitiligo. He was Tamil. I asked if he had had it from a young age and how things were at school. I asked if people ever treated him differently. He said no, not at all, and added that he just got on with things in his own way.” That answer stayed with him, not only for the boy’s confidence but for the way it inverted expectation. Here was someone refusing to be defined or diminished by what others might see as a vulnerability. That encounter sparked a new direction for Akhil to explore the life of a protagonist with vitiligo. “There is a thrill in bringing something to the screen that others have not. After that, I began researching. I watched many documentaries and spoke to people with vitiligo.”