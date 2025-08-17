Nayanthara, Nivin Pauly reunite for 'Dear Students'; Teaser out

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: The makers of the Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly starrer 'Dear Students' have finally dropped the much-awaited teaser of the film. The movie marks the reunion of the two stars after their superhit film 'Love Action Drama' in 2019.

The Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film, 'Dear Students', is jointly directed by George Philip Roy and Sandeep Kumar. The makers have not revealed the release date of the movie yet.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nivin Pauly shared the much-awaited teaser of his film 'Dear Students', offering a glimpse of his humorous yet heartfelt chemistry with the actress in the film.

As per the teaser, the film is expected to be centred around the life of a school boy with a parallel police investigation helmed by Nayanthara.

The teaser opened with a humorous exchange between Nivin Pauly's character, Hari, and Nayanthara. Mistaking her for a customer, Nivin Pauly starts describing the various dishes at the bakery.

However, Nayanthara quickly clarifies that she's there to discuss something personal, requesting him to sit down.