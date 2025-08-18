Jithin Stanislaus interview—Between sunshine and shadows

One of the most striking features of 3BHK is how the film treats the house as a character. As the story progresses, we see the family moving to different houses, each time to a bigger, better space. But their quest to find a house they can call home faces numerous roadblocks. As a cinematographer, Jithin says the idea of treating the house as a character and capturing the family's struggles from its perspective was exciting. "We show four different houses in the film, and each of them has distinct characteristics. From the amount of light that enters the house to the colour palette, everything was planned before going on the floors. Since I've also lived in Chennai, I'm familiar with the interiors of houses there and the interesting colours they use, which we normally don't see in Kerala. In the film, you can notice shades of green in the first two houses and blue in the third. By the time they move into the fourth house, they are slightly stable, but things are still not bright enough, so we used an off-white colour. It is their final 3BHK house that gets an all white and bright look, signifying the realisation of a long-cherished dream."



The challenges were different in KCF 2. Firstly, it's the second season of an already successful series, also shot by Jithin. Second, the responsibilities of a co-producer and collaborating with a writer, who is also a cinematographer. "Bahul is my junior from college, and I've always seen the spark in his writing. He hardly interfered in cinematography, but obviously, he would visualise scenes in a certain way, which may not align with my vision. Since we are also good friends, we had the space to exchange our ideas." Production, Jithin says, was not a sudden decision. "Ahammed and I wanted to produce the first season itself, but Hotstar wanted the project to begin immediately, and we weren't yet ready for it. We mainly wanted to have all the control with us to make quick decisions and function freely."



We usually see web shows maintaining a distinct visual treatment, but Jithin says he was not keen on following a tried-and-tested approach. Explaining his rationale, he says, "I didn't want to retain a similar tone because the emotions communicated in both seasons are different. With the grading done by the same person, we could still achieve the feel of a follow-up season. It's also easier to fix a colour palette for an investigation story like this, because the predominant colour is anyway khaki."



If it was framing the house in 3BHK, what challenged Jithin the most in KCF 2 was executing the scenes with the dogs. Some of the best moments in the show feature dogs, and Jithin knew it wouldn't be easy filming them. "It's not like one or two shots. There are lengthy sequences featuring them, both individually and as a group, and it shouldn't look amateurish. Thankfully, we had a talented trainer who got all the dogs trained in two months. The key is to be patient with them and not expect instant results. We were most anxious about the tail wagging scene in the climax, and shot it continuously for three days. We would shoot that scene every day early in the morning and just before sunset, but as it turned out, the first take was still the best."

