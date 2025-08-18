Antony Varghese Pepe launches own production banner

Like many of his colleague actors, Antony Varghese Pepe has stepped into film production, launching his own namesake banner on Sunday in Chalakudy, Thrissur. Sharing the news on social media, the actor wrote a reflective note about perseverance and vision. His new banner, AVP Productions, is named for his intials.
“To those who dream, to those who work tirelessly, to those who manifest with faith, remember, everything unfolds in its own time. Success may come today, or it may arrive tomorrow, but it always finds its way to those who persist. Being one among them, today is a truly special day,” he wrote. He added that his excitement lay not just in the achievement itself but in the larger journey of cinema ahead. “It is not just my moment, it is a step forward for all of us who believe in the power of cinema. Expecting your love and support, being one among you, being one for you,” he concluded.
Antony’s next outing is the action-packed Kattalan, which begins production on August 22 in Kochi under the direction of Paul George. The upcoming film adds to the actor’s growing slate of action-oriented roles, after marking his breakout with Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Angamaly Diaries (2017).