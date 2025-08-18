Chidambaram and Jithu Madhavan’s film titled Balan: The Boy

Manjummel Boys filmmaker Chidambaram’s next directorial, scripted by Aavesham filmmaker Jithu Madhavan, has been titled Balan: The Boy. The film's title poster, unveiled through social media, shows a young boy walking barefoot while holding a stick, seen from behind. He is shirtless and wears dark shorts, set against a light background adorned with colourful, illustrated flowers and vines. Production officially began on Sunday with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kovalam, attended by the cast and crew. The project was first announced at the beginning of this year. The project was first announced at the beginning of this year.