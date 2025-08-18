Joju George and Shaji Kailas team up for mass action entertainer Varavu

Actor Joju George and veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas are set to collaborate for the first time in a new mass action entertainer titled Varavu. The project was officially announced on Sunday with the release of its title poster, which carries the tagline, “Revenge Is Not A Dirty Business.” The screenplay is written by scenarist-filmmaker AK Sajan, a long-time collaborator of Shaji, having previously scripted the latter's films such as Suresh Gopi's Chinthamani Kolacase, Mohanlal's Red Chillies and Mammootty's Dhrona 2010.