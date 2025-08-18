Joju George and Shaji Kailas team up for mass action entertainer Varavu

Actor Joju George and veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas are set to collaborate for the first time in a new mass action entertainer titled Varavu. The project was officially announced on Sunday with the release of its title poster, which carries the tagline, “Revenge Is Not A Dirty Business.” The screenplay is written by scenarist-filmmaker AK Sajan, a long-time collaborator of Shaji, having previously scripted the latter's films such as Suresh Gopi's Chinthamani Kolacase, Mohanlal's Red Chillies and Mammootty's Dhrona 2010.
Varavu is produced by Naisy Reji under the Olga Productions banner, with Jomy Joseph serving as co-producer. Shooting will take place across major locations, including Munnar, Marayoor, Kanthalloor and Theni. The technical crew of the film includes cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, editor Shameer Muhammed, music director Sam C S and art director Sabu Ram. Action sequences will be choreographed by Phoenix Prabhu and Kalai Kingson.
Joju recently completed shooting for Jeethu Joseph's Valathu Vashathe Kallan, alongside Biju Menon. The Joseph actor is currently working on Aasha, co-starring veteran actor Urvashi in the lead. Later this year, he is also gearing up to begin his sophomore directorial Deluxe, the second instalment of the 2024 film Pani that marked his debut wielding the megaphone.
Shaji's last directorial was the 2024 horror film Hunt, headlined by Bhavana.