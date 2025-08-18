Senna Hegde's next film titled Avihitham

Senna made his directorial debut with the 2016 docu-drama 0-41 and later directed the Kannada romantic comedy Katheyondu Shuruvagide. His breakthrough came with the Malayalam feature Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, which was showcased at the International Film Festival of Kerala and went on to win the National Award for Best Malayalam Film in 2020. It also secured two Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Story and Best Second Film. Senna has since directed Sharafudheen's 1744 White Alto and Kunchacko Boban's Padmini.