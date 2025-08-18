Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram's Ashakal Aayiram begins

Ashakal Aayiram's screenplay is jointly written by Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Rajendran, with Jude, whose last directorial was 2018: Everyone Is a Hero, also serving as the creative director. The upcoming film features Asha Sharath and Ishaani Krishna as the female leads alongside Anand Manmadhan and Zhinz Shan in prominent supporting roles. It is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under Sree Gokulam Movies, with Baiju Gopalan and V C Praveen as executive producers Technical responsibilities are handled by cinematographer Shaji Kumar, editor Shafeeque V B, and composer Sanal Dev.