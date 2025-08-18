Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram's Ashakal Aayiram begins

Production has officially commenced on Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram's Ashakal Aayiram, which has gone on floors in Kochi following a traditional pooja ceremony held on Monday, attended by the film's cast and crew. It marks the veteran actor and his son's fourth collaboration together.
Directed by G Prajith, best known for helming Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Ashakal Aayiram was first announced earlier this year, with a first look poster featuring the father-son duo set against a city backdrop. Kalidas described the project as “a moment 25 years in the making,” dedicating it to father–son bonds, dreamers, and the idea of returning home.
Ashakal Aayiram's screenplay is jointly written by Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Rajendran, with Jude, whose last directorial was 2018: Everyone Is a Hero, also serving as the creative director. The upcoming film features Asha Sharath and Ishaani Krishna as the female leads alongside Anand Manmadhan and Zhinz Shan in prominent supporting roles. It is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under Sree Gokulam Movies, with Baiju Gopalan and V C Praveen as executive producers Technical responsibilities are handled by cinematographer Shaji Kumar, editor Shafeeque V B, and composer Sanal Dev.
Jayaram and Kalidas have previously shared screen space on Sathyan Anthikad's Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal, the latter's acting debut, and Sibi Malayil's Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum, which won him the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. In the Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Kalidas also portrayed the younger version of Jayaram’s character in the segment Ilamai Idho Idho.