Mohanlal shares iconic photo celebrating Mammootty’s recovery

Mohanlal joined the wave of joy surrounding Mammootty’s recovery on Tuesday, sharing a heartwarming photo of the two icons together from a past event. The iconic picture shows Mohanlal planting a kiss on Mammootty’s cheek while the latter smiles with his eyes closed, clearly enjoying the affectionate moment.

The post comes in the wake of celebratory updates from the film fraternity, confirming that Mammootty has made a full recovery, ending months of speculation about his well-being. Fans immediately embraced Mohanlal’s gesture, flooding the comments with messages of love and relief. Many called it a perfect symbol of the brotherhood between Malayalam cinema’s two towering figures. Mohanlal and Mammootty have been friends and contemporaries for over four decades, and their bond continues to be cherished just as much as their films.

With Mammootty set to appear next in Kalamkaval, excitement is also high for his on-screen reunion with Mohanlal in Mahesh Narayanan’s ambitious multistarrer Patriot. The two legends have already shared screen space in over 50 films across their careers, a rarity in any film industry for its two biggest stars to collaborate so extensively.