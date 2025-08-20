Shane Nigam's next with Jeethu Joseph titled Dridam, first look out

Earlier, we reported about Shane Nigam headlining a film presented by Jeethu Joseph and directed by first-time filmmaker Martin Joseph, who worked as an associate of the Drishyam filmmaker. The latest development from the project is that it has been titled Dridam. The film's production banner, E4 Experiments of Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi, also released a first-look poster earlier this Wednesday. The poster features a determined-looking Shane clad in a police uniform. "Every investigation begins with a revelation," wrote the makers in the caption of the post. "Protect. Serve. Survive," reads the film's tagline.