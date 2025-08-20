Malayalam

Shane Nigam's next with Jeethu Joseph titled Dridam, first look out

The film, presented by Jeethu Joseph, is an investigation thriller
Shane Nigam in Dridam
Earlier, we reported about Shane Nigam headlining a film presented by Jeethu Joseph and directed by first-time filmmaker Martin Joseph, who worked as an associate of the Drishyam filmmaker. The latest development from the project is that it has been titled Dridam. The film's production banner, E4 Experiments of Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi, also released a first-look poster earlier this Wednesday. The poster features a determined-looking Shane clad in a police uniform. "Every investigation begins with a revelation," wrote the makers in the caption of the post. "Protect. Serve. Survive," reads the film's tagline.

Shane Nigam’s 25th film titled Balti, first look and teaser out

Production on the film, with a screenplay penned by Jomon John and Linto Devasia, has been wrapped. In a recent conversation with TNIE's Express Dialogues, Shane said that he enjoyed working on the investigation thriller, which Jeethu presents. Produced by E4 Experiments in association with Bedtime Stories, the film also stars Sanya, Shobi Thilakan, Krishna Praba Nair, Nandan Unni, Dinesh Prabakar, and Kottayam Ramesh, among others. On the technical front, it has PM Unnikrishnan, editing by Vinayakh, and production design by Sunil Das.

Shane's upcoming works also include the romantic musical entertainer Haal and the sports film Balti, both slated to release theatrically in September. On the other hand, Jeethu Joseph has Mirage, Valathu Vashathe Kallan, Drishyam 3 and Ram: Part 1.

Alphonse Puthren is a ruthless gangster in Shane Nigam's Balti
Jeethu Joseph
​Shane Nigam
Dridam

