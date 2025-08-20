Shane Nigam's next with Jeethu Joseph titled Dridam, first look out

Earlier, we reported about Shane Nigam headlining a film presented by Jeethu Joseph and directed by first-time filmmaker Martin Joseph, who worked as an associate of the Drishyam filmmaker. The latest development from the project is that it has been titled Dridam. The film's production banner, E4 Experiments of Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi, also released a first-look poster earlier this Wednesday. The poster features a determined-looking Shane clad in a police uniform. "Every investigation begins with a revelation," wrote the makers in the caption of the post. "Protect. Serve. Survive," reads the film's tagline.
Production on the film, with a screenplay penned by Jomon John and Linto Devasia, has been wrapped. In a recent conversation with TNIE's Express Dialogues, Shane said that he enjoyed working on the investigation thriller, which Jeethu presents. Produced by E4 Experiments in association with Bedtime Stories, the film also stars Sanya, Shobi Thilakan, Krishna Praba Nair, Nandan Unni, Dinesh Prabakar, and Kottayam Ramesh, among others. On the technical front, it has PM Unnikrishnan, editing by Vinayakh, and production design by Sunil Das.
Shane's upcoming works also include the romantic musical entertainer Haal and the sports film Balti, both slated to release theatrically in September. On the other hand, Jeethu Joseph has Mirage, Valathu Vashathe Kallan, Drishyam 3 and Ram: Part 1.