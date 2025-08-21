Neelakuyil 4K restoration: The blue koel sings again

For both men, this evening was more than a screening. It was personal history entwined with cultural memory. “I always say the only crime I have committed is acting in Neelakuyil,” Vipin said with a laugh, addressing the audience before the show began. “I am the only one still alive from the cast and crew of Neelakuyil. I am alone here. After some time, I too will be gone and forgotten. But Neelakuyil will never be forgotten by the public. For me, this is something truly special.” His words carried a heavy resonance. A master cinematographer who would later shape Malayalam cinema’s golden decades, he was reliving his very first tryst with the medium. As the child of Sathyan's and Miss Kumari’s characters (Sreedharan Nair and Neeli), his presence on stage connected the present audience with a vanished era, reminding them that cinema, unlike lives, can defy mortality.