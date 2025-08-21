Filming of Dileep's Bha Bha Ba completed

The shooting of Dileep's Bha Bha Ba (Bhayam Bhakthi Bahumanam) was wrapped up on Wednesday. The film, which went on floors in July 2024, was shot over multiple schedules. Announcing the completion of shooting, the makers wrote on social media, "After days and nights across multiple locations and terrains, we called it a wrap early this morning. Now, we're ready to welcome you into our World of Madness."