Filming of Dileep's Bha Bha Ba completed

The shooting of Dileep's Bha Bha Ba (Bhayam Bhakthi Bahumanam) was wrapped up on Wednesday. The film, which went on floors in July 2024, was shot over multiple schedules. Announcing the completion of shooting, the makers wrote on social media, "After days and nights across multiple locations and terrains, we called it a wrap early this morning. Now, we're ready to welcome you into our World of Madness."
Bha Bha Ba, directed by Dhananjay Shankar, is billed as an action-packed mass entertainer. Actor couple Noorin Shereef and Fahim Safar have scripted the film, produced by Gokulam Gopalan. It also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, Sidharth Bharathan, Baiju Santhosh, Ashokan, and Maniyanpilla Raju. While there are strong speculations about Mohanlal playing a cameo role, the makers have not yet confirmed it.
The film's technical team includes cinematographer Armo, composer Shaan Rahman, and editor Ranjan Abraham.