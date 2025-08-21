Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Dhyan Sreenivasan to star in Bheeshmar

Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Dhyan Sreenivasan are coming together for Bheeshmar, a new film launched on Wednesday with a pooja ceremony in Palakkad. It is directed by East Coast Vijayan and produced by his East Coast Communications Pvt Ltd.
This is Vishnu Unnikrishnan's second collaboration with East Coast Vijayan, following their work on Kallanum Bhagavathiyum (2023). The latter has also directed films such as Novel (2008), Mohabbath (2011), Chila New Gen Nattu Visheshangal (2019), and Chithini (2024). He also produced Dileep's My Boss (2012) and Jayasurya's Jilebi (2015).
According to the makers, Bheeshmar is a fun and romantic family entertainer, featuring Divya Pillai and two newcomers as the female leads. The film also stars Unni Lalu, Indrans, Shaju Sreedhar, Senthil Krishna, Gibin Gopinath, Akhil Kavalayoor, Vineeth Thattil, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Manikandan Achari, Abu Salim, Binu Thrikkakara, Jayan Cherthala, Sohan Seenulal, Marthandan, and Ammayraa.
Bheeshmar is scripted by Ansaj Gopi. It has cinematography by Ratheesh Ram, editing by Johnkutty, and music by Ranjin Raj and KA Latheef.