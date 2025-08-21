Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Dhyan Sreenivasan to star in Bheeshmar

This is Vishnu Unnikrishnan's second collaboration with East Coast Vijayan, following their work on Kallanum Bhagavathiyum (2023). The latter has also directed films such as Novel (2008), Mohabbath (2011), Chila New Gen Nattu Visheshangal (2019), and Chithini (2024). He also produced Dileep's My Boss (2012) and Jayasurya's Jilebi (2015).