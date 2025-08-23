Manjusree Nair Interview—Long Road to Limelight

With no contacts in the industry, Manjusree remembers being clueless on how to take her career forward after a point. Later, it was her daughters who encouraged her to consistently attend auditions, irrespective of the outcome. "Auditions are extremely competitive, but also a great experience. It's very common in Hollywood and Bollywood, but here, auditions are held only for very few roles. And with so many actors waiting for an opportunity, the competition is stiff." The actor recalls being auditioned multiple times for the role in LUC, which eventually became her first major break. As Neeraj Madhav's mother, it was her first full-fledged role. "The character goes through a lot of emotions, but director Vishnu (G Raghav) had everything properly described in the script. He was very particular about what he wanted and expected us to follow the script as such."



From there, Manjusree experienced the exact opposite when she landed on the sets of Alappuzha Gymkhana, in which she plays the role of Naslen's mother. "Khalid's (Rahman) working style was totally different. He would explain the scenes just before the shot and would encourage us to improvise the dialogue. The brief I initially got for the role was that she is a frustrated, unhappy wife, going through a midlife crisis. While her son's best quality is motivating others, all she has is 'utter pucham' (disdain). So every time I had a scene with Naslen, Khalid would say, "Chechi puchich thallikko... pucham varatte..." (amp up the disdain). Though I'm a mother myself, I've never had so much 'pucham' for my kids," she laughs, adding, "But I feel really happy when kids recognise me for the role. Maybe they could see their mothers in me."