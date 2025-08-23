Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra gets a release date, promo song out

Although it was earlier announced that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra would release for Onam, the exact date had not been confirmed. The announcement was made by the makers alongside the film’s promo song, titled 'Thani Lokah Murakkaari', sung by Jyoti Nooran of the Nooran Sisters in her Malayalam debut. The track, composed by Jakes Bejoy with rap portions by Reble, carries lyrics penned by writer-filmmaker Mushin Parari, credited under his pseudonym Mu.Ri.