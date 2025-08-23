Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra gets a release date, promo song out

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been confirmed for release on August 28, placing it in direct competition with Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad’s Hridayapoorvam, which arrives in cinemas the same day. The Onam line-up this year also includes Fahadh Faasil’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, also featuring Kalyani as the female lead, and Maine Pyar Kiya starring Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan, both scheduled to hit theatres on August 29.
Although it was earlier announced that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra would release for Onam, the exact date had not been confirmed. The announcement was made by the makers alongside the film’s promo song, titled 'Thani Lokah Murakkaari', sung by Jyoti Nooran of the Nooran Sisters in her Malayalam debut. The track, composed by Jakes Bejoy with rap portions by Reble, carries lyrics penned by writer-filmmaker Mushin Parari, credited under his pseudonym Mu.Ri.
Written and directed by Tharangam filmmaker Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is billed as a fantasy entertainer on an ambitious scale for Malayalam cinema. The teaser hinted at a fusion of futuristic, mystical and dystopian settings, while positioning Kalyani’s titular character Chandra as a potential superhero. Alongside Kalyani and Naslen, the film also features Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Vijayaraghavan, Raghunath Paleri, Sarath Saba, Nithya Shri, Nishanth Sagar and Tamil actor-choreographer Sandy in his Malayalam debut.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has additional screenplay and dramaturgy by actor Santhy Balachandran. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Nimish Ravi, editor Chaman Chakko, composer Jakes Bejoy, National Award-winning production designer Banglan and action choreographer Yannick Ben, known for his work on projects like The Family Man and Jawan.
Produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will also have dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.