Arjun Ashokan to headline Boney M

Arjun Ashokan is set to headline a new film titled Boney M, named after the iconic German reggae, funk and disco band. The project was announced on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday on Sunday alongside unveiling the title poster. It will be helmed by Sumesh & Ramesh director Sanoop Thykoodam, who is also scripting Arjun’s upcoming wrestling action comedy Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies.
Boney M, which is expected to begin production soon, is jointly scripted by Sanoop and Joseph Vijeesh, the duo behind the screenplay of Sumesh & Ramesh. Further details regarding the film’s plot, genre, extended cast and technical crew are yet to be disclosed, including whether its title bears any narrative connection to the band.
Arjun was last seen in Akhil Anilkumar’s Thalavara, in which he played a young man with the skin condition vitiligo. The film, released theatrically on August 22, paired him with Garudan actor Revathy Sharma in her Malayalam debut.