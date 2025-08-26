Rima Kallingal-starrer Theatre gets a release date

The Rima Kallingal-starrer Theatre: The Myth of Reality, written and directed by Biriyaani filmmaker Sajin Baabu, is set to release in theatres on October 16. The film, which had its trailer launch earlier this year at Cannes, recently earned Rima the Best Actor Award (Female) and Pramod Veliyanad a Special Jury Award at the 48th Kerala Film Critics Awards.
According to the makers, Theatre explores the fragile boundaries between myth and reality, while bringing to life the fading traditions and mystical undercurrents of Kerala. The film is produced by Anjana Philip and Philip Zackaria under the banner of Anjana Talkies, with Santhosh Kottayi serving as co-producer. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Syamaprakash MS, editor Appu Bhattathiri, and music director Saeed Abbas.
Rima, who was last seen in the 2023 film Neelavelicham, is also headlining Footage co-writer Shabna Mohammed’s directorial debut Delulu, co-starring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in the lead. Announced in 2024, the upcoming film also features Remya Nambeesan, Nikhila Vimal, Chandu Salimkumar, and Daveed Prakkat in prominent roles.