Rima Kallingal-starrer Theatre gets a release date

According to the makers, Theatre explores the fragile boundaries between myth and reality, while bringing to life the fading traditions and mystical undercurrents of Kerala. The film is produced by Anjana Philip and Philip Zackaria under the banner of Anjana Talkies, with Santhosh Kottayi serving as co-producer. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Syamaprakash MS, editor Appu Bhattathiri, and music director Saeed Abbas.