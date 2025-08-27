Arjun Ashokan, Shraddha Srinath, Sri Gouri Priya and Malavika Manoj onboard Ravi Mohan's Bro Code

Arjun Ashokan called this film a "big moment in his life" and thanked Ravi Mohan and Karthik Yogi for giving him the opportunity. Sri Gouri Priya said she was elated to play the female lead opposite Ravi Mohan in Bro Code. Shraddha Srinath wished the actor for his new venture and hoped that all of his upcoming endeavours are successful. "We will do our best to make this film as big as it deserves to be. Thank you for organising this big event. I am very excited for this collaboration. I was amazed at SJ Suryah's energy. I feel like I will keep laughing when we are filming as your character is funny. I have so much to learn from you," she said.