Arjun Ashokan, Shraddha Srinath, Sri Gouri Priya and Malavika Manoj onboard Ravi Mohan's Bro Code

It is well known that actor Ravi Mohan is stepping into the shoes of a producer with his production house Ravi Mohan Studios and the first film he will be backing is Karthik Yogi's upcoming directorial Bro Code in which he plays the lead. In the star-studded grand ceremony that was arranged to commemorate the launch of his production house, the cast for Bro Code was officially revealed. An official pooja ceremony also kickstarted the film.
While SJ Suryah's entry had already been announced, it has now been revealed that noted Malayalam actor Arjun Ashokan is making his debut in Tamil with this film. There are three female leads in the film namely - Shraddha Srinath, Sri Gouri Priya and Malavika Manoj.
Speaking at the event, Karthik Yogi, who has previously helmed Dikkiloona and Vadakkupatti Ramasamy, said that he was "blessed" to be getting a date from Ravi Mohan, money as well as putting his trust in him. "I am extremely happy that everyone in this cast trusted me with this film and came on board. I have a big responsibility in hand," he said.
SJ Suryah took to the stage and said, "I heard the story from Karthik and really liked it. It is something that everyone goes through and will be presented in an entertaining way. The one aspect that has been missing in films releasing these days are a healthy mix of comedy, emotions and family drama. So, I was really happy when this film came along and assure everyone that Bro Code will be an out-and-out entertainer."
Arjun Ashokan called this film a "big moment in his life" and thanked Ravi Mohan and Karthik Yogi for giving him the opportunity. Sri Gouri Priya said she was elated to play the female lead opposite Ravi Mohan in Bro Code. Shraddha Srinath wished the actor for his new venture and hoped that all of his upcoming endeavours are successful. "We will do our best to make this film as big as it deserves to be. Thank you for organising this big event. I am very excited for this collaboration. I was amazed at SJ Suryah's energy. I feel like I will keep laughing when we are filming as your character is funny. I have so much to learn from you," she said.
Bro Code's technical crew includes composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar of Animal and Arjun Reddy fame, cinematographer Kalaiselvan Sivaji, known for Por Thozhil, and editor Pradeep E Ragav. Costume designer Ruchi Munoth, art director Rajesh A, and stunt choreographer Mahesh Mathew are also a part of the crew. Plot details and a release date have been kept under wraps.
Meanwhile, Ravi Mohan can next be seen as a politician in Karathey Babu, helmed by Ganesh K Babu. He is also set to portray the antagonist in Sudha Kongara-Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi. In the pipeline, he also has Genie from Arjunan Jr and Thani Oruvan 2.