Sathyan Anthikad: Mohanlal burst out laughing when he read the Fahadh Faasil reference in Hridayapoorvam

When I did my first film, things actually felt a bit easier. These days, I find myself more nervous, especially before a release. That’s why I prefer spending the days leading up to a release at my home in Anthikad rather than in the cinema circles of Kochi. It feels more comfortable. Back when films like Nadodikkattu were released, we didn’t even have landlines, so I would just go home and stay at peace. You only really know how a film is received once it’s out there. I don’t feel the need to watch my film with audiences on the very first day either, because so many people come in with different mindsets. You know it’s a success when the majority enjoys it. Even when I do go to the theatre for a film of my own, I’m usually watching the audience, not the screen—checking if someone is distracted, on their phone, or talking.