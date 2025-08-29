Hridayapoorvam Movie Review: A fantastic Mohanlal powers this warm hug of a film

When Sandeep Balakrishnan (Mohanlal) gets a heart transplant courtesy of a donor, Colonel Ravindranath, the stage is set for a sappy family drama about a grateful recipient and a bereaved family. But Akhil Sathyan’s story and Sonu TP’s screenplay have other plans. They want us to know why Sandeep says, “A heart is just a tool. It is just doing its job. There is nothing sentimental there.” This is the first time Sandeep is addressing the new heart placed in his body, and he chooses pragmatism over emotions. Of course, we have seen enough films to know that the literal change of heart would result in a figurative change of heart. But we wait because what is the fun in wanting to predict the narrative in a Sathyan Anthikad film? His template has worked like clockwork since the 1980s, and somehow, it still ticks like it is just another Monday.