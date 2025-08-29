Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Movie Review: A blazing reimagination of a home-grown world of myth

For all its visual bravado, Lokah is not without shortcomings. The supposed mission that draws Chandra to Bengaluru is introduced with weight but then abandoned almost immediately, replaced by an organ trafficking subplot that feels far too ordinary for a film that opens with visions of fire, myth and apocalypse. In its latter portions, the film leans more on the mechanics of franchise-building than on telling a fully coherent story. The climactic stretch, after so much build-up, arrives in a rush, giving the impression that the narrative has been set aside to clear space for future instalments. What lingers is the sense of a work-in-progress, a world introduced but not yet realised in full.